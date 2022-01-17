Analysts Anticipate Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

NRDS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

