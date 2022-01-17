Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post sales of $297.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.47 million and the lowest is $296.48 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $213.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,810. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

