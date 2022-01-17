Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 524,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 373,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 718,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 12,924,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,901,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

