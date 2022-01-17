Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 524,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 373,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 718,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 12,924,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,901,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.