Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

