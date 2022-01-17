Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
