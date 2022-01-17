Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

FCRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

