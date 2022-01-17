Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

