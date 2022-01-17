Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.87 million to $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

