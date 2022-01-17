Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.39). Novan reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

NOVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.79 on Monday. Novan has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Novan by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

