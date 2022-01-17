Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.51. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $49.15 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

