Analysts Expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UserTesting.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USER. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. 160,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

