Analysts Offer Predictions for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.03. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

