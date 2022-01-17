Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) PT at $9.75

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.