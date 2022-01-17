Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Target Price at $357.00

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,950. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.0744 dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

