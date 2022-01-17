Analysts Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) PT at $34.40

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

