Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $50.33

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 952,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

