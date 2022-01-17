Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report sales of $154.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.40 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $584.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

PLAN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 2,273,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

