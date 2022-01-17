Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 237,193 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

BUD stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

