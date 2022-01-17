Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88,055.05

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $88,055.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

