APENFT Achieves Market Cap of $769.13 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, APENFT has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $769.13 million and $327.55 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.