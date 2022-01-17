Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $266,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $167.00 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

