Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.87. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

