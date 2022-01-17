Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Aravive has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

