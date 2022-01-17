ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $61.53.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.
SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
