ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

