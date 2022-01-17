ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,681 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $215.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.90 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

