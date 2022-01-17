ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE FE opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.