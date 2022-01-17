ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 226,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.