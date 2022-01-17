ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $436,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,142,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $110.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.68. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

