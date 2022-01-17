ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

