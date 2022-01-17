Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $47.61 on Friday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

