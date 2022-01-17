Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.