Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.44. 749,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,250. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.