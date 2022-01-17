ASML (ASML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $744.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $794.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.40. The company has a market cap of $305.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

