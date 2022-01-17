ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,380 ($32.31) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,378.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,166.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.