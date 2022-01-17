Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Assurant stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.89. The company had a trading volume of 365,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

