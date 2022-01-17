ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $175,195.93 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00353652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

