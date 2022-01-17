Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Athersys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Athersys by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.