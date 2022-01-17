ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

