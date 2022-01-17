ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATIP. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.75 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

