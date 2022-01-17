Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.67.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

