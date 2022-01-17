Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
