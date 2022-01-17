Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €86.00 ($97.73) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.31 ($91.26).

ETR:NDA traded down €0.82 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €93.68 ($106.45). 145,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 1 year high of €91.82 ($104.34).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

