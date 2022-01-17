Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.58.

Shares of AXSM opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $80.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.