Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYRWF. cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

