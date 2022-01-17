Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 458.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,623 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

BKR stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

