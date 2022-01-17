Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bam Bam Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 509,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,220. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

