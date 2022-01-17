Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bam Bam Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 509,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,220. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.
About Bam Bam Resources
