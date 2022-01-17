Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.35 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.29).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.