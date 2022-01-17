Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,170 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 1.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 86.9% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bancolombia by 33.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bancolombia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 441,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CIB opened at $33.25 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.