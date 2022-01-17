Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth has announced three new partnerships that enhance its capabilities in 911 emergency services ahead of the RAY BAUM’S Act compliance deadline of Jan 6, 2022. The company continues to benefit from significant growth in Communications Platform-as-a-Service revenues. Bandwidth follows a usage-based revenue model that enables it to simultaneously augment its top-line growth and increase subscriber base. Its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are likely to act as key catalysts of long-term growth across diverse markets. Bandwidth’s dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for Enhanced 911 in the United States. However, an intensely competitive market and high concentration risks limit its growth potential to some extent.”

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.50. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

