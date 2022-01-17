Barclays Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $240.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $239.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.94.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.19 and its 200-day moving average is $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

