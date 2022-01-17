Barclays PLC Acquires 143,181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 193.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $86.04 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.96 and a 1 year high of $92.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

