Barclays PLC Acquires 4,609 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $160,447,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,276.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,247.45. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,321.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.